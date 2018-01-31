Wausau Center Mall Younkers to close, eliminating 63 jobs - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Wausau Center Mall Younkers to close, eliminating 63 jobs

Posted:
By Justine Braun, Internet Director
Connect
WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -

Younkers in the Wausau Center Mall will close "no sooner than April 1," eliminating 63 jobs, parent company Bon-Ton Stores Inc. said Wednesday in announcing the closing of 47 stores. 

The job losses in Wausau involve 62 hourly positions and one with a salary - the store manager, the company said.

Younkers becomes the third anchor store at the mall - with Sears and JC Penney - to leave the downtown shopping center within the past three years, raising new questions about its future.

Bill Tracy, president and chief executive officer for Bon-Ton Stores, said the closures are part of a "comprehensive turnaround plan" announced in November to "move forward with a more productive store footprint.”

The changes are designed to "drive improved performance" to strengthen the company's "capital structure," Tracy said in a statement.

A third-party liquidator, Hilco Merchant Resources, will help manage the store closing sales, beginning Thursday and running 10-12 weeks, Bon-Ton said.

The company said laid off workers can interview for available positions at stores that will remain open.

Along with the Younkers in Wausau, eight other Wisconsin stores will be closed. See the full list here.

Younkers Fox River Mall Appleton Wisconsin
Boston Store Heritage Village Beaver Dam Wisconsin
Elder-Beerman Eclipse Center Beloit Wisconsin
Younkers Forrest Mall Fond Du Lac Wisconsin
Younkers Lakeshore Edgewater Plaza Manitowoc Wisconsin
Younkers Pine Tree Mall Marinette Wisconsin
Boston Store Clearance Center 5659 S. 27th Street Milwaukee Wisconsin
Younkers Mariner Mall Superior Wisconsin

 
Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WAOW
1908 Grand Avenue, Wausau, WI 54403
News Tips: news@waow.com or 715-842-9293

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WAOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.