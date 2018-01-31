Portage County Crime Stoppers: Arson at vacant house

Stevens Point police are searching for an arsonist who tried to burn down a vacant house near the downtown.

"The house has sat empty for a few years and has no electricity," Sgt. Tony Zblewski said. "The homeowner checks up on it regularly and on Jan. 23 noticed burned siding and window plastic on the back side of the house."

The neighborhood near the intersection of Third Street and Centerpoint Drive has another unsolved fire.

"About 100 yards away from this house, the garage at Jerry's Auto Service went up in flames in 2016. Investigators never determined the cause of the fire," Zblewski said.

Investigators do not know if the two fires are related but want anyone who may have noticed unusual activity near the vacant house to call Portage County Crime Stoppers at 1-888-346-6600.

You can remain anonymous and could be eligible for a cash reward.