WIAA's rural/urban restructuring plan up in the air after Wednesday morning vote

The WIAA's contentious rural/urban plan is once again up in the air after a decision at the WIAA's board of control meeting Wednesday morning.

The WIAA's board voted 6-5 Wednesday against tabling the plan and send it to WIAA membership as a constitutional item for the WIAA Annual Meeting in April. This means the plan is essentially dead, according to one high school sports reporter.

The proposal, officially called the Rural/Urban Competitive Equity Plan, would have restructured divisions for small and private schools. This would have addressed concerns of some rural schools which have claimed that city and suburban schools have an advantage because of their location.

At least one school in north central Wisconsin, Newman Catholic, would have been affected as part of this plan.

