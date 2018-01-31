Lincoln County Petsaver: Copper

Copper is our Lincoln County Petsaver for Wednesday.

He is one of 10 dogs scheduled to be euthanized at a Texas shelter that were rescued and are now available for adoption at the shelter in Merrill.

Copper is a young dog, up-to-date on his shots, neutered and checked for heartworm.

Shelter volunteers said he is a happy, energetic pup and would do well in any family.

He gets along well with other dogs.

If you want more information on him you can call the shelter at 715-536-3459 or click here.