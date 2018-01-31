Cocaine, pills, beer cans found in car after Wis. man's 8th OWI arrest

Cocaine, Xanax pills, and empty beer cans were all found in the car of a Racine County man arrested for this 8th OWI, according to a criminal complaint.

Kurt Baumann, 55, crashed at County Highway K and 76th Street in Raymond on Saturday. A Racine County deputy responded around 1:30 that afternoon.

The complaint said that Baumann smelled of alcohol and that his eyes were "very glassy" with constricted pupils. The deputy also said Baumann failed three different sobriety tests.

A search of his front jeans pocket found a straw covered in cocaine, and Baumann then told the deputy, "I did a line of blow." A prescription bottle with Xanax was found in the car along with an open 30-pack of Coors Light and 11 opened cans littered throughout the floor of the car.

After being taken to the hospital, Baumann also admitted to taking Xanax saying, "They will help me."

He's been charged with one count of Operating While Intoxicated - 7th, 8th, or 9th Offense, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and Possession of a Controlled Substance. Baumann is currently in the Racine County Jail.