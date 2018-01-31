Wisconsin Rapids Mall officially closes

Vendors at the Wisconsin Rapids Mall picked up the final pieces of their shops Wednesday. All businesses needed to vacate the building by Feb. 1.

Starting Thursday, the public will no longer have access to the property, as the YMCA and Boys and Girls Club take official ownership.

Several store owners were sad as they packed up.

"For what we had here, it was really good," said David Slowinski, who managed Little Country Bakery. "And I really hate to see it go. But there's nothing you can do about it."

Slowinski wants to relocate, but said he's waiting to see if he can get a loan from the Chamber of Commerce.

Mayor Zach Vruwink is hoping for the best for the small businesses who had to leave the mall, and he doesn't take the closing lightly.

"It's not insignificant here in Wisconsin Rapids," he said. "But we believe it's a slow evolution and a long time in the coming."

But moving forward, he's excited about what's to come.

"While it's nostalgic and it's going to live alive in our memories for years to come, it's also a sign of progress," Vruwink said.

The YMCA and Boys and Girls club hope to finish their facility by 2019.