Wisconsin DNR picks new carnivore specialist

Courtesy: ruffedgrousesociety.org

MADISON, Wis. (AP) -- Officials with the state Department of Natural Resources have chosen a new person to oversee wolf, bear and cougar management.

Scott Walter will serve as the agency's new large carnivore specialist.

Walter most recently worked as director of conservation programs for the Ruffed Grouse Society. He also has served as the DNR's upland wildlife ecologist and Farm Bill coordinator from 2011 until 2015.

He holds a doctorate in wildlife ecology from the University of Wisconsin-Madison.

Walter replaces David MacFarland, who was promoted in September to wildlife research team leader in the DNR's Fish, Wildlife and Parks Office of Applied Science.

