WI Boys & Girls Club selling Super Bowl LII Tickets

JANESVILLE (WKOW) - The Boys & Girls Club of Janesville receives four Super Bowl LII tickets worth $48,000 and donor wants the tickets sold to benefit the organization.

On Wednesday afternoon, the club was given four tickets to the big event from a trusted donor with the instructions to sell the tickets for the benefit of the Club. The tickets are valued at $12,000 a piece.

"We have a very short time frame so we're trying to get the word out to as many people as we can and hope we can get a taker," says Tyler Mosley, the treasurer of the Board of Directors for Boys & Girls Club of Janesville.

Mosley has served the organization for four years and he's never seen such a gift. "We've never seen anything quite unique like this in the past," he says. For a minimum of $40,000, the bidder will get four tickets to the 200 club level right behind the 20-yard line. Tickets also include pre-game and in-game food and beverages.

For Mosley, these tickets mean more than any football game. It could mean more resources for staff and upgrades to the teen lounge to draw more kids into the Club. He states, "We know that the teen population of Janesville is struggling and we know that there's not a lot of safe after-school options for them, and so we're trying to be that place."

The Club serves just under 500 youth members per year, and sees an average of 80 to 100 kids on a daily basis. "It's very exciting for the Club. $40,000 is a very substantial number for a club of our size," says Mosley.

Anyone interested in purchasing the tickets is encouraged to contact the Club by emailing tschroeder@bgcjanesville.org or calling (608) 755-0575. Bids must be submitted before 12 p.m. on Thursday, February 1. The top bidder will be contacted and tickets will be shipped overnight to the winner.

The Super Bowl will take place on Sunday, February 4 when the New England Patriots face against the Philadelphia Eagles.