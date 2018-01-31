Crews battle barn blaze in Lincoln Co.

Fire crews battled a barn blaze in Lincoln County Wednesday evening. It happened shortly before 9 p.m. in Pine River.

A captain with the Pine River Fire Department said the homeowners told them the barn caught on fire when they were burning debris.

There were numerous campers and vehicles inside the barn. Fire crews were quickly able to knock it out, containing the damage to the roof and a wall.

No one was injured. It was not an active farm, therefore no animals were in the barn.