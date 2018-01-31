Athlete of the Week: Signe Fronek, Newman Catholic - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Athlete of the Week: Signe Fronek, Newman Catholic

By Morey Hershgordon, Sports Multimedia Journalist
WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -

Newman Catholic girls basketball star Signe Fronek is closing in on 1,000 points for her career. But the Athlete of the Week tells us her team goals far exceed her personal ones. 

