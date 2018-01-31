A new central Wisconsin program uses art to change lives

Rise Up is a painting workshop put on by Aspirus and North Central Health Care in Wausau.

Former addicts and artists spent an hour Wednesday afternoon painting with people in rehab.

Officials say the experience helps manage chronic and long-term addiction issues.

"They're actually realizing that they have skills and abilities, which I think relates to addiction treatment as well," said Daniel Shine, a Lakeside Recovery Manager and Rise Up assistant. "So a lot of people come in to treatment thinking they don't know if they're going to be able to make it through or not make it through. So I think doing art like this kind of promotes what recovery really means."

"We don't have enough treatment centers to go around," said Christy Keele, a Rise Up board member. "We don't have enough support services to offer. It really comes at it from a different perspective and it offers a different outlet for where they might be coming from."

The individual paintings will become murals which will be displayed in the Wausau area in the near future.