Big second half powers Pointers to season sweep of UW-Whitewater

STEVENS POINT, Wis. – The No. 25 UW-Stevens Point men's basketball team (14-6, 8-1) completed the season sweep of No. 12 UW-Whitewater (15-5, 5-4) with a 74-60 win over the Warhawks at Quandt Fieldhouse on Wednesday night.



Junior Canon O'Heron (Bangor, Wis./Bangor) led the Pointers with 18 points, his fourth-consecutive game as the leading scorer for UWSP. He grabbed three rebounds, had three assists and a steal.



Senior MJ Delmore (Wisconsin Dells, Wis./Wisconsin Dells) scored 16 points and was a perfect 8-for-8 from the free throw line. Drew Fredrickson (Mount Horeb, Wis./Mount Horeb) and Mark Nelson(Madison, Wis./Monona Grove) were also in double-figure scoring with 14 and 11, respectively.



Brett Tauber (Madison, Wis./Memorial) and Nate Dodge (East Troy, Wis./East Troy) scored early as UWSP built a meek 4-2 lead, but the Warhawks responded with a 9-0 run over a four minute span. O'Heron scored four points as the Pointers scored on four of five offensive trips to pull within 16-14.



Fredrickson buried a three at the 6:59 mark as the Pointers stayed within a possession of UWW. Fredrickson nailed another three and O'Heron tied the game at 31-31 with a bucket. Mark Nelson (Madison, Wis./Monona Grove) scored in the final minute as the game went to half, tied 33-33.



Dodge drained a three in the opening minute of the second half as the Pointers matched UWW bucket-by-bucket over the first few minutes. Delmore hit from behind the arc just over three minutes in to spark a 7-0 run as UWSP began to pull away.



At the 13:05 mark, Mark Nelson (Madison, Wis./Monona Grove) hit a triple to push the advantage to double digits for the first time at 50-39. Brandon Spray (Prairie Du Sac, Wis./Sauk Prairie) poured in a three to cap a 15-1 spurt by UWSP. The Pointers hit 17-of-18 free throws down the stretch and held the Warhawks to just 33.3 percent shooting in the second half to close out the win.



The Pointers face No. 24 UW-River Falls at home on Saturday at 7:00 p.m. The game against the Falcons has been designated a White Out and all fans in attendance will get a free rally towel courtesy of Skyward.