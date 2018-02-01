HAPPENING NOW: Wisconsin girl to be sentenced for Slender Man stabbing

HAPPENING NOW: Wisconsin girl to be sentenced for Slender Man st - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

WAUKESHA, Wis. (AP) -

One of two Wisconsin girls who tried to kill a classmate to win favor with fictional horror character Slender Man is being sentenced for her role in the attack.

Prosecutors want 15-year-old Morgan Geyser to spend the maximum 40 years in a mental hospital for stabbing Payton Leutner in suburban Milwaukee in 2014. Geyser's attorneys will make their own case for what they believe is best for Geyser during a daylong hearing Thursday in Waukesha County.

Geyser and Anissa Weier lured Leutner into the woods at a park and attacked her. Leutner crawled out of the woods and got help from a passing bicyclist.

Geyser pleaded guilty to attempted first-degree intentional homicide in October to avoid prison. Weier was sentenced to 25 years in a mental hospital in December.

