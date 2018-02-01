Fire destroys home in Shawano County

A large fire destroys a house near Navarino in Shawano County.

Navarino-Lessor firefighters were called to a home on County Road CC at about 6:30 p.m. This is just south of the City of Shawano.

Several departments helped put out the fire.

Navarino firefighters say they don't know what started it, but say it began in the garage before spreading to the house.

The family living there was able to get out safely before firefighters arrived.