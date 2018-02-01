Rival girls basketball team gives flowers, hugs to player who lost her father

The Franklin High School girls basketball team put the game behind them Monday night and each player gave a flower to an Oak Creek player whose father died recently.

"They all just came in and brought all those flowers, hugged me and brought a card," senior Paige Cornale said.

Cornale's dad, Kevin Cornale, fought brain cancer, grade IV glioblastoma multiforme, for 13 months and died on Jan. 16.

Cornale said knows she has the support of her teammates, but getting that from competitors and total strangers meant so much.

"I knew he was smiling down on us because he just loved to see that. He always brought people together, and he's continuing to do that still," Cornale said.

Franklin coach Tony Kathrens said a player's mother knew of the situation, and the team wanted to do something special for Cornale and her family.

"The idea of team unity between the two communities, because even though they're a rivalry team, we feel like they're an extended family," Franklin head coach Tony Kathrens said.

"We all want to support her, no matter what. We know she's going through a difficult time. We want to show our love and support for her," Franklin basketball player Amanda Wachter said.

"He'd want us to be happy. He'd want us to remember the good memories with him, and i'm sure he's so thankful for Franklin's gesture, as I was," Cornale said.

Cornale signed a letter of intent to play for the University of Minnesota-Crookston women's basketball team.

Donations in Kevin Cornale’s honor can be sent to the Neuro-Oncology Clinic at Froedtert Hospital.