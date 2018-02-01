Police warn Netflix users: Don't click that link

An email phishing scam is tricking Netflix customers into handing over their payment information.

The messages appear authentic and bear the popular streaming service's logo. Customers are told to update their billing data to avoid account suspension, but if they click on links inside the email, they're taken to fake landing pages.

The Grand Rapids Police Department on Wednesday posted a warning to Facebook:

Similar campaigns targeted subscribers last year, and the Los Gatos, California-based company reminded users that it won't ask for billing or payment information over email.

"Netflix may email you to update this information with a link to our website, but be cautious of fake emails that may link to phishing websites," the company says on its site."If you're unsure about a link in an email, you can always hover your cursor over the link to see where it directs in which you can see the real linked web address at the bottom of most browsers."

As of last year's fourth quarter, the popular service had around 117 million subscribers.

Phishing emails can be reported to the FBI here. You can also report them to Netflix by contacting phishing@netflix.com.

If you believe you've fallen victim to the scam, change your Netflix password immediately and monitor your payment card account for any suspicious charges.