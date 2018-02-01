Rodgers doesn't seem too happy to lose his QB coach

Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is making the rounds at the Mall of America in Bloomington, MN in anticipation for Super Bowl LII on Sunday.

Rodgers appeared on NFL Network's Good Morning Football and then ESPN's Golic & Wingo show. During the segment Rodgers was asked about the coaching changes within the Packers organization. Rodgers doesn't seem thrilled by the move.

"My quarterback coach didn't get retained. I thought that was an interesting change .. really without consulting me. There's a close connection between quarterback and quarterback coach. And that was an interesting decision," Rodgers said.

Rodgers is referring to QB coach Alex Van Pelt who now is with the Cincinnati Bengals. Van Pelt was Rodgers QB coach for the past four seasons. Packers Head Coach Mike McCarthy went a different direction and hired Frank Cignetti Jr. two weeks ago.

Van Pelt did not sign a contract extension in 2017 in order to pursue a coordinator position with another team according to ESPN Wisconsin's Jason Wilde.

Rodgers was also asked about the healing process of his right collarbone.

"Everything's fine. I swung a golf club yesterday in Scottsdale," he said.

Rodgers played in the PGA Tour's Waste Management Pro-Am yesterday. He was also seem throwing passes to PGA golfer Jordan Spieth.

Since Rodgers is at the Super Bowl, he was asked where the Packers are at while trying to get back to winning another Lombardi Trophy.

"I'd say we're not too far off. If you look at the final four teams that were in it, three of the four have dominating defenses, and the other one is the Patriots, which are often the most well-coached team in the NFL," Rodgers said. "You're looking at what Jacksonville did with their defense; what obviously Minnesota, what they do with their defense, and Philly was phenomenal. We need to get back to playing championship defense."