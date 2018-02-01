UPDATE: 1 victim is critical after LA school shooting

LOS ANGELES (AP) -- The Latest on a Los Angeles school shooting (all times local):

The Los Angeles Fire Department says a 15-year-old boy shot in a middle school classroom has been transported to a trauma center in critical condition.

A department statement says a 15-year-old girl with a gunshot wound has been transported in fair condition Thursday morning.

A 30-year-old woman who had unspecified minor injuries but was not shot.

Police have arrested a female student suspect and recovered a gun.

The shooting was reported around 9 a.m. at Sal Castro Middle School near downtown.