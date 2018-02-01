Second person sent to prison in Wausau motel heroin/meth bust

WAUSAU (WAOW) - A second person was sentenced to prison Thursday after being arrested when a tip from a motel clerk led police to find methamphetamine and heroin hidden under a mattress, according to online Marathon County court records.

In a plea deal, James Jones, 30, was sentenced to 2 1/2 years in prison after he pleaded no contest to being party to possession with intent to deliver heroin and possession of methamphetamine, court records said. Prosecutors dismissed two other charges, including one count of maintaining a drug trafficking place.

Earlier, Natasha Eldridge, 34, was sentenced to three years in prison after she pleaded no contest to the same heroin charge.

The pair were arrested in August after a clerk at Super 8 on the Wausau's west side called police about 1:45 a.m., reporting what he believed was drug activity in room 210 because people were being let into the back door of the motel and entering the room, according to the criminal complaint.

Three officers entered the room after Jones let them in, seizing "used syringes found throughout" the room and the drugs - less than an ounce of each - underneath a mattress, the complaint said.

A judge ordered Jones, whose address was listed as homeless, to spend four years on extended supervision after he is released from prison. He was given credit for 176 days already spent in jail, court records said.