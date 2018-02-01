Justin Timberlake's pick for Super Bowl 2018: 'Go Pack Go'

Let there be no doubt that Justin Timberlake is a Green Bay Packers fan.

At a press event in Minneapolis on Thursday, the Super Bowl halftime performer was asked whether it was safe to say that he'd be rooting for the New England Patriots, who will face off against the Philadelphia Eagles in Sunday's game.

"I have to go on tour in Philadelphia woman, what are you doing?" the pop star replied.

Pressed, Timberlake bowed his head.

"Uhhh... Go Pack Go," he said with a smile.

The Green Bay Packers proudly shared the clip on their Twitter feed.

Timberlake hasn’t performed at the Super Bowl since he and Janet Jackson were involved in the infamous "wardrobe malfunction" during their halftime Super Bowl XXXVIII performance in 2004