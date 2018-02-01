It seems technology has found its way into just about every part of human lives.

For those who use weight loss apps, the modern programs can have a big impact on physical health.

"Any time a person is looking to track or be aware of what they're doing, I think it's a positive thing, because what you track usually improves," Dr. Justin Scharer, the owner of Wausau Weight Loss, said.

Tune in to Newsline 9 at 10 on Monday for our special report, "Tapping the Scales." Scharer will weigh in on the effectiveness of weight loss apps.