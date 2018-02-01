Wausau Chamber holding meeting on uniform addressing

The Wausau Regional Chamber of Commerce is holding a meeting on uniform addressing Thursday evening.

The purpose of the meeting is to inform businesses what the new address signs will look like, and how it may affect the businesses customer database.

The Marathon Co. Conservation, Planning and Zoning Department will also be on hand to answer questions.

New addresses will be give from April until the fall of this year.

The meeting is at 6 p.m. at the Chamber of Commerce.