Wausau Chamber holding meeting on uniform addressing - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Wausau Chamber holding meeting on uniform addressing

Posted:
By Courtney Terlecki, Multimedia Journalist
Connect
WAUSAU (WAOW) -

The Wausau Regional Chamber of Commerce is holding a meeting on uniform addressing Thursday evening.

The purpose of the meeting is to inform businesses what the new address signs will look like, and how it may affect the businesses customer database.

The Marathon Co. Conservation, Planning and Zoning Department will also be on hand to answer questions.

New addresses will be give from April until the fall of this year.

The meeting is at 6 p.m. at the Chamber of Commerce.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WAOW
1908 Grand Avenue, Wausau, WI 54403
News Tips: news@waow.com or 715-842-9293

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WAOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.