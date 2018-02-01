Wausau medical groups seek technology to help flu patients

As more flu cases are reported, hospitals are looking for alternative ways to be more proactive with their patients.

Ascension Medical Group in Wausau offers virtual care called "Health E Visits". It's a 24/7 tool covering more than two dozen common sickness including the flu.

"It's quick and easy, it's only $35 out of pocket," said Ascension Dr. Kevin Townshend. "The medicine, if you need any, can be sent directly to your pharmacy."

Experts said the questionnaire takes about 15 minutes, and within an hour a physician will get back to you.

If you're signing in after clinic hours, just the next morning a professional will contact you to help.

Health experts said the tool will help patients have an easier way to get the help they need, and contain the illness as much as possible.

In the past month, there have been more than 60 people turning to Ascension Medical Group for the flu. Only 37 percent of those cases came back positive.

There have been about 37 deaths due to the flu throughout the nation, but zero in Wisconsin.

To access the virtual care, you can find it on the the clinic's webpage.