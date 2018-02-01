Thursday Night Sports Report: Colby trips Neillsville 52-44, com - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Thursday Night Sports Report: Colby trips Neillsville 52-44, completes season sweep

Posted:
By Morey Hershgordon, Sports Multimedia Journalist
Connect
COLBY, Wis. (WAOW) -

Girls Basketball

Almond Bancroft 53 Pittsville 35

Colby 52 Neillsville 44

Gilman 69 Marshfield Columbus 50

Lodi 49 Columbus 43

Loyal 81 Spencer 30

Marathon 78 Athens 45

Newman Catholic 66 Chequamegon 37

Stevens Point 64 at Merrill 48

Tri-County 52 Wild Rose 34

Boys Basketball

Shiocton 75 Bonduel 60 

Boys Hockey

D.C. Everest 5 Marshfield 0

Lakeland 6 Rhinelander 3

WVC Boys Swimming

1. D.C. Everest 350

2. Stevens Point  263

3. Wis. Rapids Lincoln 251 

4. Marshfield  205

5. Wausau East  203

Final 2017-18 WVC Standings

1. D.C. Everest 26  

2. Stevens Point 20 

3. Wis. Rapids Lincoln 14 

4. Marshfield 6  

5. Wausau East 4  

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WAOW
1908 Grand Avenue, Wausau, WI 54403
News Tips: news@waow.com or 715-842-9293

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WAOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.