Heart of Wausau project off to positive start

Customers can show their love for Wausau with a simple heart.



It's called the Heart of Wausau project, an idea originally pitched by the owner of Polito's Pizza.



Downtown business patrons can donate a dollar for a cutout heart and write what they love about Wausau on it.



The businesses then put the hearts on display.



River District leaders said it's a fun way to support downtown.

"The whole idea is that hopefully you walk through the river district throughout the month of February and you really just feel the love," said Elizabeth Brodek, Executive Director of the Wausau River District. "You know, you feel that Valentine to Wausau from the heart of Wausau."

Dozens of hearts are already on display at various businesses in the area. Brodek said that some businesses have already run out of hearts, prompting the Wausau River District to order thousands more.



Each dollar donated goes to the Wausau River District.



The hearts will be available throughout February.