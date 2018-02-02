UPDATE: Sun Prairie's Jimmy predicts 6 more weeks of winter on Groundhog Day

UPDATE (WKOW) -- Jimmy has seen his shadow and predicts six more weeks of winter.

The City of Sun Prairie says Jimmy is "never wrong" but sometimes the mayor doesn't interpret what Jimmy says correctly.

Mayor Paul Esser told the community Friday morning, "I have consulted with Jimmy the Groundhog. He has seen there are clear skies. He has seen his shadow and he says there will be six more weeks of winter."

********

SUN PRAIRIE (WKOW) -- Jimmy the Groundhog is getting ready to make his yearly prediction on the weather outlook.

The famous Sun Prairie resident will make his debut at Cannery Square Friday morning at sunrise. The Groundhog Day tradition in Sun Prairie dates back to 1948. The city was picked for the honor because the groundhog sees his shadow when the "sun comes up on the prairie."

This year is Jimmy's 70th Prognostication. Last year, he predicted six more weeks of winter. Meteorologists say Jimmy will likely see his shadow Friday morning, meaning six more weeks of winter again.