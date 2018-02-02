Dad charged with child abuse after giving 9-week-old baby 'vaping liquid'

A Racine father is charged with physical abuse of a child after police said he gave his 9-week-old infant "vaping liquid," which caused the baby to foam at the mouth and have a seizure.

"I'm horrified, just horrified by what he did," said Nancy Gruber, the baby's grandmother.

According to a criminal complaint, the child's mother was sleeping at the time and woke to the sound of the baby. She called police to the home at 715 Thunderbird Drive at 12:11 a.m. Thursday.

Police said when they arrived, they questioned the father, Dustin Appenzeller. He told police he had given the baby "a couple of drops" of vaping liquid. When asked why, he said, "I don't know. He was crying. I was really tired."

Police said when the baby's mom saw Appenzeller feeding the liquid to the baby, he told her, "I've done it before. It's fine."

Police found the bottle of vaping liquid and took it to Children's Hospital so staff could use it to contact a poison control center and help treat the child.

Appenzeller has no prior record. He's in jail on $5,000 cash bail.

Gruber said Appenzeller will have to find somewhere else to live.

"He's not welcome in my home any longer, that's for sure," she said. "I won't trust him alone with my grandsons ever again."

She said the baby was expected to be released sometime later Thursday.