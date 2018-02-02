While some volunteer or donate money for local charitable events, others choose to jump into ice cold water.

The annual Wisconsin Rapids Polar Plunge kicks off Friday with Lincoln High School students baring the cold.

The organization raises money to help support Special Olympics Wisconsin and their events throughout the year.

"We have a really strong group of athletes here in Wisconsin Rapids," Director of Special Events Jordan Becker said.

The goal is to raise $90,000 this year. Last year, the organization raised more than $80,000.

Cole Cleworth, an athlete and a member of the polar plunge committee, said he enjoys watching everyone come out and support the athletes.

"It's awesome, and everyone has fun," Cleworth said.

The first plunge begins at noon on Friday and will continue again Saturday at 10 a.m.

For more information you can visit the Polar Plunge website.