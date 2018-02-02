Newsline 9 Super Bowl LII predictions

From the Newsline 9 sports team to the reporters and everyone else in between, everyone has something to say about the outcome of Super Bowl LII.

Newsline 9 Chief Meteorologist Justin Loew joked he was shocked to learn the Packers weren't playing for the Lombardi trophy, otherwise the green and gold would have been his pick.

"They didn't make it?" he said before he yelled in frustration.

Sports Director Brandon Kinnard said after a long and disappointing Packers season, he's ready for a break from football.

"I don't particularly care about either of the teams that are in it, but of course I'm gonna watch it," he said.

Patriots fan and reporter Brianna Hollis is all in when it comes to New England.

"The Eagles don't even have their starting quarterback in right now, so absolutely no chance there," Hollis said while donning a Julian Edelman jersey.

Philly native, Eagles fan and Newsline 9 Sports reporter Morey Hershgordon had a different opinion.

"I think we're gonna win 31-24," he said.

What do you think? Leave us a comment on Facebook.