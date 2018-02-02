Collinsworth on Packers: "It's not all about the quarterback"

Cris Collinsworth, the analyst who will commentate the Super Bowl on Sunday says Aaron Rodgers needs to get help with the things he can't control to reach the mountain-top again.

Here are some highlights from the quick Q&A:

On getting the most of Aaron Rodgers in his prime

“We’ve heard that argument before right. We did it with Dan Marino and he never did win a Super Bowl. At least Aaron’s won one. We’ve seen it with Peyton Manning and he won a second one but every late. John Elway didn’t win until the last two years of his career so it’s bizarre sometimes as much as we all want to say it’s all about the quarterback, it’s not all about the quarterback. Anybody who wants to say that Aaron Rodgers isn’t at least one of the best players in the National Football League would get a fist fight out of most people who analyze this game. His greatness is apparent and what he also had back in the day was he had special teams. He had the defense. He had great players on the other side of the ball too. I know they’ve got some restructuring going on up there right now but it’s getting a little later in the game.”

On the Packers restructure of the front office

“I think there’s always a danger of getting too comfortable. There always is. In any business. In any organization. In any structure. And I know there are some really smart people that are making the decisions up there and Mike (McCarthy) is a good leader of that football team and Aaron’s fantastic. It will be interesting to see what happens to him now without Dom (Capers) on the defensive side. What new look, what signature will come out of that defense?