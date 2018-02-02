Report: Former Packers CB Sam Shields wants to play again

Former Packers cornerback Sam Shields is launching an NFL comeback, according to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

Shields has not played since sustaining a concussion on September 11, 2016. It was the fifth documented concussion of his football career.

Both Shields and former teammate Morgan Burnett, who is set to become a free agent, posted on Instagram about Shields' potential return.

“It’s going to feel great,” Shields told the Journal Sentinel. “You’re going to see the (number) 37 you remembered. Everything you seen in Green Bay, you’re going to see that wherever I’m at.”

Shields, a former undrafted free agent out of the University of Miami, developed into a shut-down corner during his six full seasons in Green Bay. He made the Pro Bowl in 2014 and also played a vital role in the Packers Super Bowl run following the 2010 season. He had two interceptions in the team's NFC Championship win over the Bears in January of 2011.

