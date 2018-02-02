Bucks G Brogdon to miss 6-8 weeks after tendon tear

Milwaukee Bucks guard Malcolm Brogdon has a partially torn tendon in his left quadricep and will miss 6-8 weeks.

Brogdon, the reigning NBA Rookie of the Year, suffered the injury in the second quarter of Thursday's loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves.

This season, the 25-year-old is averaging 13.3 points in 46 games. He had started 20 games before moving to a primary bench role following the acquisition of guard Eric Bledsoe.

Brogdon's injury news comes on the same day the Bucks get forward Jabari Parker back, sparking frustration among the fan base. Parker, who tore his ACL last February, will make his season debut Friday night. Last season, the Bucks went through a similar situation: just as guard Khris Middleton was set to return from a hamstring injury, Parker sustained the ACL tear.

Star forward Giannis Antetokounmpo also sprained his ankle in Thursday's game at Minnesota. His status is in question for Friday's game against the Knicks.