On Friday afternoon, 8-year-old Aly Arnold thought she was just going to be watching a play. But the main act was a complete surprise.

Her father Ryan, who has served in Kuwait since July, returned from his deployment two weeks early and surprised his daughter on stage.

"He really surprised me," said Aly. "Now I'm back with my full family. Mommy, me, Daddy and Eric."

Aly's teacher called the third grader onstage after the show, and said she had a "special guest," to congratulate her on being strong while her dad was overseas.

"It just so happened we had this special day here with the whole school together," said Melissa Jellings, a third grade teacher at Mosinee Elementary School. "So it was the perfect opportunity to surprise her."

Aly is thrilled to have her dad home.

"I'm excited, and we're feeling good together," she said.