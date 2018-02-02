Hawaii man says he's devastated about sending missile alert

A Los Angeles police spokesman says a middle-school shooting that wounded four children was accidental.More >>
A Los Angeles police spokesman says a middle-school shooting that wounded four children was accidental.More >>
Staying cold this weekend, snow likely Saturday.More >>
Staying cold this weekend, snow likely Saturday.More >>
On Friday afternoon, 8-year-old Aly Arnold thought she was just going to be watching a play. But the main act was a complete surprise.More >>
On Friday afternoon, 8-year-old Aly Arnold thought she was just going to be watching a play. But the main act was a complete surprise.More >>