Friday Sports Report: D.C. Everest shocks Marshfield on half-cou - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Friday Sports Report: D.C. Everest shocks Marshfield on half-court buzzer beater

Posted:
By Morey Hershgordon, Sports Multimedia Journalist
MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WAOW) -

Boys Basketball

Almond Bancroft 47 Pittsville 44

Antigo 76 Pacelli 45

Auburndale 61 Rib Lake 46

Assumption 62 Prentice 58

Colby 52 Greenwood 40

D.C. Everest 67 Marshfield 64

Iola-Scandinavia 63 Wyowega Freemont 39

Mosinee 60 Medford 52

Newman Catholic 68 Chewuamegon 62

Phelps 53 White Lake 21

Rosholt 75 Port Edwards 68

SPASH 52 Merrill 41

Stratford 63 Phillips 49

Lakeland 69 Tomahawk 44

Girls Basketball

Abbotsford 64 Owen-Withee 16

Amherst 67 Menominee Indian 16

Bowler 64 Gresham Community 20

D.C. Everest 48 Marshfield 42

Lakeland 69 Tomahawk 32

Marion 38 Wisconsin Valley Lutheran 30

Wausau West 78 Wausau East 33

Wittenberg-Bernamwood 63 Wis Rapids 51

Rib Lake 40 Auburndale 31

South Shore 46 Chequamegon 36

Girls Hockey

CW Storm 2 Hayward 0

