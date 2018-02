Hospitality venues, retailers and other locales in western Wisconsin are capitalizing on the Super Bowl being held across the border in Minnesota.

Businesses in Hudson and other surrounding Wisconsin cities are within an easy commute to the NFL's biggest game in.

U.S. Bank Stadium in downtown Minneapolis is about a 45-minute drive away. Hotel rooms in Hudson are going for as much as $500 a night.

The owner of a local four-bedroom house is hoping for $1,250 a night, with a five-night minimum.