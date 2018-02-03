Wisconsin siblings to compete in curling at Winter Olympics

Two siblings who grew up watching their family curl in Madison have their sights set on Olympic gold.

Wisconsin Public Radio reports that Matt and Becca Hamilton are heading to Pyeongchang this month to represent Team USA in mixed doubles curling at the Olympics.

Players take turns lunging down the ice while pushing a 44-pound rock. They sweep the ice with a special broom to guide the rock to a target. The team closest to the center of the target wins points.

The mixed doubles event is new to the Olympics. There will be seven other duos from around the world competing.

Coach Jake Higgs says their communication skills drive their success.

Becca Hamilton says they have different personalities that balance each other out. Matt Hamilton says they can be more open with each other because they're related.

