Mahlon Mitchell visits Wausau

One democratic candidate is making trips around the badger state to talk about his campaign for the race for Wisconsin's governor.

Mahlon Mitchell, currently the president of Professional Fire Fighters Association of Wisconsin, is one of 19 candidates running in the 2018 election. Gov. Scott Walker is also in the race.

"It's time for the state of Wisconsin to turn the page," Mitchell said.

He said his campaign focuses on education, health care, and transportation.

The primary election will be held on August 14th.