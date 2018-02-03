Central Wisconsin men gather for a one day conference.

Hundreds of men and more than 50 different churches from Central Wisconsin spent the day learning how to improve their everyday lifestyles.

The Highland Community Church in Wausau hosted the No Regret Men's Conference Saturday, where local men can learn how to be better husbands, fathers, and community members.

"Great way to come together and be encouraging to one another," said event coordinator Dan Fiorenza.

The conference originally was hosted in Brookfield, Wisconsin, but for the last eight years, Highland Community Church participated as well.

Mike Erath, a frequent member of the conference said he's attended for more than twenty years both in Brookfield and in Wausau.

"Every year it gives me an ability to get around other guys," Erath said. "reset my standards and set goals"

Organizers said the main goal of the conference is to help each member learn and improve skills.

"I think all men want to be successful and this is a great avenue," Fiorenza said.

The conference is set every year on the first Saturday in February.