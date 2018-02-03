Packers OL Jerry Kramer (finally) elected to Pro Football HOF

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (WBAY) -- After waiting more than 40 years, Jerry Kramer got the knock on the door that he has been waiting for.

Kramer got the news in his Minneapolis hotel room on Saturday that he is now part of the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

This is Kramer’s 11th nomination to get into the exclusive group.

Kramer’s family was also in Minneapolis to share in the good news.

Kramer’s career as a famed right guard for the Green Bay Packers includes five NFL Championships and five 1st-Team All Pro selections.

At the age of 82, Kramer is the last of the Lombardi legends without a bronze bust and the honor means more to him than ever.

Kramer will be inducted in July.

