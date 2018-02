Community members came out to support the Special Olympics Wisconsin during the annual Wisconsin Rapids Polar Plunge on Saturday.

The event helps bring in donations to help athletes of the Special Olympics and for the summer and winter games.

More than 300 participants braced the frigid temperatures and jumped into the icy lake for a good cause.

Jumpers like Alexander Will, who's team raised over $11,000, said he leaps for a personal reason. He support his uncle's son.

"I can see that every year I get more and more money towards the cause and it just makes it so much more worth it," Will said.

Last year the event raised over $80,000, which exceeded their goal.

This year's goal is to raise $90,000 and as of Saturday the event raised close to $60,000.