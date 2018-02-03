Minnesotan who faked wife's suicide gets life without parole

Trump call for unity among Americans in his State of the Union address last night met with alarm from minorities

Trump call for unity among Americans in his State of the Union address last night met with alarm from minorities

Rose McGowan says it's time for Harvey Weinstein to drop his story about a "consensual" relationship

Rose McGowan says it's time for Harvey Weinstein to drop his story about a "consensual" relationship

Rose McGowan to Harvey Weinstein: There was no consent

Rose McGowan to Harvey Weinstein: There was no consent

A law enforcement official says there's no indication a man identified in court documents as a "person of interest" after the Las Vegas massacre committed a federal crime or had any involvement or knowledge of the mass shooting.

A law enforcement official says there's no indication a man identified in court documents as a "person of interest" after the Las Vegas massacre committed a federal crime or had any involvement or knowledge of the mass shooting.

Nearly 30 more women and girls have confronted disgraced former sports doctor Larry Nassar in a Michigan courtroom as he awaits another sentencing for sexual assaults under the guise of medical treatment

Nearly 30 more women and girls have confronted disgraced former sports doctor Larry Nassar in a Michigan courtroom as he awaits another sentencing for sexual assaults under the guise of medical treatment

Fans attending the Super Bowl in Minneapolis will have the chance to go through security screening off-site, and out of the elements

Fans attending the Super Bowl in Minneapolis will have the chance to go through security screening off-site, and out of the elements

Comedian Roy Wood Jr. on why comedians are the "white blood cells of a sickened democracy"

Comedian Roy Wood Jr. on why comedians are the "white blood cells of a sickened democracy"

Comedian Roy Wood Jr. on joking around in the era of Trump

Comedian Roy Wood Jr. on joking around in the era of Trump

Government studies offer no clear answers on safety of cellphone radiation.

Government studies offer no clear answers on safety of cellphone radiation.

Cancer from cellphones? New studies say no need to hang up

Cancer from cellphones? New studies say no need to hang up

The former Hawaii state employee who sent the alert that mistakenly warned of an incoming missile says he's devastated for causing panic, but was "100 percent sure" it was a real attack.

The former Hawaii state employee who sent the alert that mistakenly warned of an incoming missile says he's devastated for causing panic, but was "100 percent sure" it was a real attack.

An Arizona man who sold ammunition to the gunman in the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history said his customer didn't raise suspicions that he planned to commit any crimes.

An Arizona man who sold ammunition to the gunman in the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history said his customer didn't raise suspicions that he planned to commit any crimes.

Arizona man who sold ammo to Las Vegas shooter is charged

Arizona man who sold ammo to Las Vegas shooter is charged

It's an annual rite in Fairfax County, one of the wealthiest counties in America: hundreds of second-graders trooping off to private psychologists, taking IQ tests to prove they're worthy of the county's advanced academic programs.

It's an annual rite in Fairfax County, one of the wealthiest counties in America: hundreds of second-graders trooping off to private psychologists, taking IQ tests to prove they're worthy of the county's advanced...

The city of New Orleans is perhaps one of the best examples of what President Donald Trump calls the country's "crumbling infrastructure.".

The city of New Orleans is perhaps one of the best examples of what President Donald Trump calls the country's "crumbling infrastructure.".

Will Trump plan help New Orleans' crumbling infrastructure?

Will Trump plan help New Orleans' crumbling infrastructure?

The father of three of Larry Nassar's victims has apologized to a judge after he tried to attack the former sports doctor who has admitted to sexually assaulting girls under the guise of medical treatment.

The father of three of Larry Nassar's victims has apologized to a judge after he tried to attack the former sports doctor who has admitted to sexually assaulting girls under the guise of medical treatment.

Victims' dad apologizes after lunging at Nassar in courtroom

Victims' dad apologizes after lunging at Nassar in courtroom

Abortion rises as a hot topic in this year's state legislative sessions, as activists on both sides say they expect the U.S. Supreme Court to weigh in soon on how far states go in restricting access.

Abortion rises as a hot topic in this year's state legislative sessions, as activists on both sides say they expect the U.S. Supreme Court to weigh in soon on how far states go in restricting access.

Abortion is a focus of early action in legislative sessions

Abortion is a focus of early action in legislative sessions

2 women face assault charges after police say they disfigured a girl in a voodoo ritual.

2 women face assault charges after police say they disfigured a girl in a voodoo ritual.

'Kill Bill' actress Uma Thurman accuses embattled Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein of forcing himself upon her sexually and director Quentin Tarantino of making her perform a dangerous car stunt that injured her.

'Kill Bill' actress Uma Thurman accuses embattled Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein of forcing himself upon her sexually and director Quentin Tarantino of making her perform a dangerous car stunt that injured her.

A Minnesota man has been sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole for killing his wife and attempting to make it look like a suicide.

A jury convicted 44-year-old Stephen Allwine of first-degree premeditated murder Wednesday in the 2017 death of Amy Allwine. He was sentenced to life without parole Friday after maintaining his innocence to Washington County District Judge William Ekstrum.

Stephen Allwine had told police he arrived home to find his wife dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head. But investigators found inconsistencies with the suicide scenario, and discovered he had tried to hire a hit man on the dark web.

Prosecutors say Allwine wanted to collect on his wife's $700,000 life insurance policy.

The judge called him a "cold and calculating killer."