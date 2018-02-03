Jerry Kramer elected to Pro Football Hall of Fame

Jerry Kramer, who played 11 seasons (1958-68) for the Green Bay Packers and was a member of teams that won five NFL championships and two Super Bowls, was elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame as a senior candidate.

It was Kramer's 11th nomination to get into the exclusive group. He was a Seniors Committee finalist in 1997, but he did not get enough votes to gain admission.

The announcement was made today by the Hall of Fame’s selection committee in Minneapolis.

Kramer is the 25th member of the Packers to be elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Kramer will be inducted in Canton, Ohio, on August 4.