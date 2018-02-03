Marshfield wrestling wins back-to-back WVC title

The Marshfield Tigers wrestling program has sky-rocketed ever since the arrival of head coach Jackson Hein. The Tigers went title-less for nearly six decades, until last year when they won the WVC Championship.

Saturday, undefeated Marshfield came out on top again, winning the conference tournament with 236.5 points.

“To walk away from the tournament with 7 individual champions is a statement,” Hein said.

In the 113 class finals, Gabe Pugh, a Tigers freshman, and Wisconsin Rapids' Cale Benitz battled it out on the mat. Pugh won it by decision, 1-0.

"I'm really proud of our guys,” Hein said. “Not because we won, obviously it's an awesome accomplishment to win the tournament, but each and every kid wrestled really well; probably the best I've seen.”

At 138 pounds, Marshfield's Caden Pearce became a WVC champ over Rapids' Wyler Lubeck. Pearce won in sudden victory.

Nolan Hertel followed that up with his own win at 145 pounds. He took down D.C. Everest's Carter Gabriel and won by a fall.

Bentley Schwanebeck-Ostermann is now a three-time WVC champion. He earned that off a pin.

"I definitely think he [Hein] turned it around big time,” Schwanebeck-Ostermann said. “We went from obviously no conference champs, to two now. I hope to win regionals, sectionals and then go to state and make it to the finals."

Sam Mitchell (195), Alex Brost (220) and Connor Berry (285) all earned WVC championship wins.

"I know our guys are peaking at the right time and I'm just really proud that their hard work all year is starting to pay off when it matters most, so it was a great day," Hein said.

Team Scores

1st place: Marshfield, 236.5

2nd place: Wisconsin Rapids, 190

3rd place: DCE, 164.5

4th-SPASH, 155

5th-Wausau West, 138

6-Merrill, 132

7-Wausau East, 54