2 killed, 2 injured in Fond du Lac County crash - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

2 killed, 2 injured in Fond du Lac County crash

Posted:

TOWN OF ALTO, Wis. (AP) -- Two men have died and two people were injured in a crash blamed on excess speed and poor road conditions in Fond du Lac County of eastern Wisconsin.

 The sheriff's office says the crash happened on Highway 49 just before 3:30 p.m. Saturday in the Town of Alto. A southbound vehicle crossed the centerline and collided head-on with a northbound vehicle. Both men in the southbound vehicle died at the scene.

They've been identified as the driver, 56-year-old Daniel D. Emmer, and his passenger, 27-year-old Brian C. Emmer Jr.

The 43-year-old driver of the northbound vehicle and her passenger, a 14-year-old, were taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The sheriff's office says high speeds in poor driving conditions caused the vehicle to lose control.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WAOW
1908 Grand Avenue, Wausau, WI 54403
News Tips: news@waow.com or 715-842-9293

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WAOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.