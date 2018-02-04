Michigan to begin $4M project to remove 90-year-old dam - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Michigan to begin $4M project to remove 90-year-old dam

 KALAMAZOO, Mich. (AP) -- Officials are preparing to remove a 90-year-old dam in southwest Michigan to help restore habitat for native fish.

The Kalamazoo Gazette reports that the Michigan Department of Environmental Quality and other organizations will soon begin the $4 million project to remove the Alcott Street dam in Kalamazoo.

The dam, which was built in 1927, no longer has a function. Instead, it prevents fish migration and holds contaminated sediment in place.

Linda Williams is a contaminant specialist for the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service. She says the dam removal project is the highest priority project identified.

She says removing the dam will improve habitat on both sides of the dam and give fish more space.

The Natural Resource Damage Trustee Council will cover half of the project's cost.

