GOP US Senate candidate Nicholson discloses client list

MADISON, Wis. (AP) -- GOP U.S. Senate candidate Kevin Nicholson has disclosed doing consulting work for more than two dozen companies since 2016, and half of them are financial firms.

The Wisconsin State Journal reports that Nicholson's disclosure to the Senate Ethics Committee helps fill in a key piece of his biography: his business career as a management consultant. He's currently with the Chicago firm ghSMART.

Nicholson is vying with state Sen. Leah Vukmir for the GOP nomination to face Democratic U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin in November.

Half of the 26 clients Nicholson disclosed are financial firms such as New York-based American Securities, Boston-based Berkshire Partners and Los Angeles-based Ares Management.

Nicholson had declined previously to name his consulting clients. His spokesman says Nicholson released the client list following guidance from the ethics committee.