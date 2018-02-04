Wisconsin to fund jail pilot projects to prevent recidivism

The Wisconsin Department of Justice will give four counties $320,000 to develop a model that helps people transition back to their community once they're released from jail.

Wisconsin Public Radio reports that the state is funding pilot projects with money from the federal Byrne Justice Assistance Grant program.

The state Justice Department says the goal is to connect people with resources to improve their chances of being successful after incarceration.

The projects are part of a larger effort by the Wisconsin Criminal Justice Coordinating Council through the Evidence-Based Decision Making Initiative.

Bayfield County Sheriff Paul Susienka says those released from jail or prison can have a difficult time finding housing, employment or treatment. Bayfield is one of four continues that could receive up to $80,000 each once the contracts are finalized.