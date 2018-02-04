The Latest: Schumer urges Trump to back release of Dem memo

Trump call for unity among Americans in his State of the Union address last night met with alarm from minorities

Rose McGowan says it's time for Harvey Weinstein to drop his story about a "consensual" relationship

Rose McGowan to Harvey Weinstein: There was no consent

A law enforcement official says there's no indication a man identified in court documents as a "person of interest" after the Las Vegas massacre committed a federal crime or had any involvement or knowledge of the mass shooting.

Nearly 30 more women and girls have confronted disgraced former sports doctor Larry Nassar in a Michigan courtroom as he awaits another sentencing for sexual assaults under the guise of medical treatment

Fans attending the Super Bowl in Minneapolis will have the chance to go through security screening off-site, and out of the elements

Comedian Roy Wood Jr. on why comedians are the "white blood cells of a sickened democracy"

Comedian Roy Wood Jr. on joking around in the era of Trump

Abortion rises as a hot topic in this year's state legislative sessions, as activists on both sides say they expect the U.S. Supreme Court to weigh in soon on how far states go in restricting access.

Abortion is a focus of early action in legislative sessions

Pennsylvania's most famous groundhog will soon be back in the spotlight _ or will it be the shadows.

'Kill Bill' actress Uma Thurman accuses embattled Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein of forcing himself upon her sexually and director Quentin Tarantino of making her perform a dangerous car stunt that injured her.

7 weeks after first opening in theaters, "Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle" rose again to the top spot at the North American box office on a sluggish Super Bowl weekend.

7 weeks later, 'Jumanji' is no. 1 at box office

The renewed version of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.'s campaign to lift poor people is holding its first national mobilization, with actions planned Monday in 32 states and the nation's capital.

While Philadelphia Eagles fans prepare for the Super Bowl, police are working to keep any victory celebrations firmly on the ground.

Philly cops use hydraulic fluid on poles to deter climbers

That's why Green, a Houston Democrat, flew Saturday to El Salvador to see Escobar, holding a meeting that he and Escobar's family hope will call attention to the plight of families separated by deportation.

The father of three of Larry Nassar's victims has apologized to a judge after he tried to attack the former sports doctor who has admitted to sexually assaulting girls under the guise of medical treatment.

Victims' dad apologizes after lunging at Nassar in courtroom

A majority of Americans who live in so-called fragile communities say they have respect for and confidence in the police who patrol their neighborhoods.

Survey: Most residents in struggling US areas respect police

Crash between Amtrak passenger train and a freight train in South Carolina leaves at least 2 dead, more than 50 injured.

Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer is calling on President Donald Trump to back the public release of a Democratic rebuttal to a GOP memo alleging abuses of FBI surveillance powers.

Schumer says in a letter to Trump that the public is getting a one-sided account of the FBI's role in the investigation into the Trump campaign's possible Russia ties. Schumer says Trump's refusal to back the Democratic memo's release would show his intent to undermine the investigation.

Trump has said the GOP memo "vindicates" him.

Republicans on the House Intelligence Committee voted last week to only release the GOP memo.

The GOP document contends the FBI relied excessively on an ex-British spy whose opposition research was funded by Democrats when investigators applied for a surveillance warrant on a onetime Trump campaign associate.