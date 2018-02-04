The Latest: Schumer urges Trump to back release of Dem memo - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

The Latest: Schumer urges Trump to back release of Dem memo

WASHINGTON (AP) -

Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer is calling on President Donald Trump to back the public release of a Democratic rebuttal to a GOP memo alleging abuses of FBI surveillance powers.

Schumer says in a letter to Trump that the public is getting a one-sided account of the FBI's role in the investigation into the Trump campaign's possible Russia ties. Schumer says Trump's refusal to back the Democratic memo's release would show his intent to undermine the investigation.

Trump has said the GOP memo "vindicates" him.

Republicans on the House Intelligence Committee voted last week to only release the GOP memo.

The GOP document contends the FBI relied excessively on an ex-British spy whose opposition research was funded by Democrats when investigators applied for a surveillance warrant on a onetime Trump campaign associate.

