South Carolina train crash killed 2, injured 116

Trump call for unity among Americans in his State of the Union address last night met with alarm from minorities

Rose McGowan says it's time for Harvey Weinstein to drop his story about a "consensual" relationship

Rose McGowan to Harvey Weinstein: There was no consent

A law enforcement official says there's no indication a man identified in court documents as a "person of interest" after the Las Vegas massacre committed a federal crime or had any involvement or knowledge of the mass shooting.

Nearly 30 more women and girls have confronted disgraced former sports doctor Larry Nassar in a Michigan courtroom as he awaits another sentencing for sexual assaults under the guise of medical treatment

Fans attending the Super Bowl in Minneapolis will have the chance to go through security screening off-site, and out of the elements

Comedian Roy Wood Jr. on why comedians are the "white blood cells of a sickened democracy"

Comedian Roy Wood Jr. on joking around in the era of Trump

Abortion rises as a hot topic in this year's state legislative sessions, as activists on both sides say they expect the U.S. Supreme Court to weigh in soon on how far states go in restricting access.

Pennsylvania's most famous groundhog will soon be back in the spotlight _ or will it be the shadows.

'Kill Bill' actress Uma Thurman accuses embattled Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein of forcing himself upon her sexually and director Quentin Tarantino of making her perform a dangerous car stunt that injured her.

7 weeks after first opening in theaters, "Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle" rose again to the top spot at the North American box office on a sluggish Super Bowl weekend.

7 weeks later, 'Jumanji' is no. 1 at box office

The renewed version of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.'s campaign to lift poor people is holding its first national mobilization, with actions planned Monday in 32 states and the nation's capital.

While Philadelphia Eagles fans prepare for the Super Bowl, police are working to keep any victory celebrations firmly on the ground.

That's why Green, a Houston Democrat, flew Saturday to El Salvador to see Escobar, holding a meeting that he and Escobar's family hope will call attention to the plight of families separated by deportation.

The father of three of Larry Nassar's victims has apologized to a judge after he tried to attack the former sports doctor who has admitted to sexually assaulting girls under the guise of medical treatment.

A majority of Americans who live in so-called fragile communities say they have respect for and confidence in the police who patrol their neighborhoods.

Crash between Amtrak passenger train and a freight train in South Carolina leaves at least 2 dead, more than 50 injured.

The Latest on a deadly Amtrak train crash in South Carolina (all times local):

12:30 p.m.

U.S. Sen. Richard Blumenthal says the nation's railroads must be made safer, following the latest deadly wreck involving Amtrak.

Authorities say an Amtrak passenger train slammed into a freight train parked on a side track in South Carolina early Sunday, killing two Amtrak employees and injuring more than 110 people.

It was the third deadly wreck involving Amtrak in less than two months.

Blumenthal, a Connecticut Democrat, said Sunday that as incidents repeat, with injuries and deaths, "inaction is inexcusable."

He says proven technology, including positive train control, cannot continue to be delayed.

Positive train control is a computer system that's supposed to help avoid excessive speeds in dangerous situations.

Blumenthal has called for its implementation before. He says "business as usual must end" when it comes to train safety.

12:30 p.m.

Authorities say the engineer and conductor of an Amtrak train have been killed when it slammed into a freight train parked on a side track in South Carolina.

Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher identified the people killed as 54-year-old train engineer Michael Kempf of Savannah, Georgia, and 36-year-old train conductor Michael Cella of Orange Park, Florida.

Fisher says the men killed were in the train's engine. She says she feels fortunate more people didn't die.

The Amtrak train was carrying 148 passengers and crew members from New York to Miami when it crashed around 2:45 a.m. Sunday near Cayce.

Authorities say 116 people were taken to hospitals, almost all with minor injuries. One person remained in critical condition and two in serious condition.

12:15 p.m.

President Donald Trump is sending his thoughts and prayers to the victims of a deadly Amtrak train collision in South Carolina.

Authorities say two Amtrak employees were killed early Sunday after the New York-to-Miami passenger train they were traveling on slammed into a freight train parked on a side track in Cayce, South Carolina. More than 110 people were injured.

Trump tweeted Sunday: "My thoughts and prayers are with all of the victims involved in this mornings (sic) train collision in South Carolina."

Trump also thanked "our incredible First Responders for the work they've done!"

10:45 a.m.

South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster says the two people killed when a passenger train struck a freight train in South Carolina were Amtrak employees.

McMaster said the CSX train was parked on what appears to be a side track when the Amtrak train heading from New York to Miami with 139 passengers slammed into the CSX train around 2:45 a.m. Sunday near Cayce.

McMaster says he was told the Amtrak train was going about 59 mph. He said 116 people were taken to hospitals.

Palmetto Health Director of Emergency Preparedness Dr. Steve Shelton says one patient is in critical condition and two are in serious conditions, with the rest suffering minor injuries, like cuts and bruises.

9:55 a.m.

Amtrak officials say they are gathering luggage and other belongings and obtaining buses for passengers who were on a train that derailed in South Carolina on Sunday.

Lexington County Sheriff's spokesman Adam Myrick said an Amtrak representative spoke to dozens of passengers gathered at a middle school near the site of the crash. Local businesses provided coffee and breakfast.

Authorities say two people were killed when the Amtrak train struck a freight train around 2:45 a.m. Sunday near Cayce.

Lexington Medical Center spokeswoman Jennifer Wilson said in an email the hospital treated and released 27 patients. Officials say three hospitals run by Palmetto Health saw 62 patients with only two of them admitted.

South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster met passengers and went to the crash site.

8:35 a.m.

Officials say two of the people injured in a South Carolina train crash have been admitted to the hospital.

Palmetto Health spokesman Tammie Epps says the three hospitals run by her company received 62 patients after an Amtrak train collided with a freight train around 2:45 a.m. Sunday in Cayce.

Epps said in a statement that most passengers appeared to have suffered minor injuries and will likely be treated and released without being admitted.

Gov. Henry McMaster's spokesman Brian Symmes says the governor is on his way to the crash site.

National Transportation Safety Board investigators are on their way to South Carolina.

8:15 a.m.

A coroner says the two people killed when an Amtrak train collided with a freight train in South Carolina were both on board the passenger train.

Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher confirmed the fatalities in the email. She says the names of the people killed and other details will be released later.

Authorities say the Amtrak train was heading from New York to Miami with about 140 people on board when it collided with a CSX train around 2:45 a.m. Sunday in Cayce. About 80 people were injured.

The wreck happened near a rail yard where several spurs branch off for train cars to be unloaded. Investigators don't know if the Amtrak train was diverted from its track.

National Transportation Safety Board investigators are on their way to the crash site, about 10 miles (16 kilometers) south of Columbia.

7:25 a.m.

A crash between an Amtrak passenger train and a CSX freight train in South Carolina has left at least two people dead and about 70 people injured.

Lexington County spokesman Harrison Cahill said the trains collided in Cayce around 2:45 a.m. Sunday.

Cahill couldn't say if the two people killed were on the passenger train or the freight train. He says the injuries ranged from scratches to broken bones.

Amtrak says the lead engine and a few passenger cars derailed on Amtrak 91, which was operating from New York to Miami. There were eight crew members and approximately 139 passengers on board

Lexington County Sheriff's spokesman Adam Myrick says deputies were taking the uninjured in patrol cars to a shelter.

Amtrak set up a passenger information line at 800-523-9101.